Australia vs. Canada Highlights NFL Flag Football
Check out the highlights from the NFL FLAG Football game between Australia and Canada in the International 14U Semifinal.
Check out the highlights from the NFL FLAG Football game between Australia and Canada in the International 14U Semifinal.
NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins that he is retiring after nine seasons. Barrett signed with Miami as a free agent this offseason.
Trout has not played since April 29 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Voters had a hard time predicting who will finish behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss in the conference.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Cobb has played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Super Bowl MVPs, they're just like us.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.