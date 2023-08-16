Australia v England - World Cup semi-final preview

By Tom Garry, Women’s Football Reporter, in Sydney
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
In February 2022, the Maple Leafs revealed Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after it was discovered while he was being treated for an unrelated injury.
England and Australia face off in the World Cup semifinals with a first-ever trip to the finals on the line for both squads.
Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor should think twice before stepping in the octagon with "BMF" champ Justin Gaethje.
Jessica Mulroney is giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine.
Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria addresses Jeter, player who cursed him, more
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social m
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament. Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn't enough to hold off European champion England. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half. Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd ga
This is Spain's first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup final.
The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991. With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney. The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
A 14-page petition filed by the former offensive tackle says the Tuohy family tricked him into signing a document that made them his conservators.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
EDMONTON — Victor Cui is out as president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks. The CFL club made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon, adding the search for Cui's replacement will begin in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the franchise's day-to-day business operations will be handled by existing business operations senior leadership. Cui had served as Edmonton's top executive since January 2022, replacing Chris Presson, who was fired following the '21 season. Cui, an Edmont