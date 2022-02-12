Australia urges citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

"Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison told a briefing.

New Zealand's foreign ministry also urged all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The warning came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.