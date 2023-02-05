Australia teen dies in 'unusual' river shark attack

STORY: Police said they were called to the scene of the attack about 3:45 p.m. local time (0745 GMT) near a traffic bridge in the Swan River, in the Fremantle port area of Perth, where the girl died at the scene after being pulled to shore.

The victim had jumped off a jet ski, possibly to swim with a pod of dolphins in the river, when the shark attack occurred, Acting Police Inspector Paul Robinson told reporters at a media briefing.

He said authorities were not sure what kind of shark attacked the girl, adding that according to experts, it was unusual for a shark to be that far down the river.