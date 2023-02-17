Australia to spend $5 bln on Olympic venues

STORY: The federal government will provide A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) for the development of Brisbane Arena, a proposed 17,000-seat sports venue, while the Queensland government will fund the A$2.7 billion ($1.85 billion) rebuild of the Gabba cricket ground.

Sixteen new or upgraded venues will receive A$1.87 billion ($1.3 billion) in co-funding on a 50/50 basis between the two governments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said during a joint media conference.

Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympics, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Total cost for the games has been revised upwards to A$7 billion ($4.8 billion) from A$5 billion ($ 3.4 billion) but Palaszczuk said she will not seek any future funding from the International Olympic Committee.

Australian authorities have placed great emphasis on using existing venues for the event, including the Gabba to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics.