Australia special forces veteran loses defamation case

STORY: The newspapers proved four of the six murder allegations of which they accused former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith, but "in light of my conclusions, each (defamation) proceeding must be dismissed," said Federal Court Judge Anthony Besanko in Sydney on Thursday, in a summary of his findings.

Australian civil courts require a lower threshold to prove allegations than criminal courts do. Roberts-Smith has not been charged with any offenses.

The ruling marks a win for media outlets seeking greater accountability for Australia's military, typically bound by confidentiality.

A 2020 report found credible evidence that members of Australia's Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) killed dozens of unarmed prisoners in the lengthy Afghan war.

Roberts-Smith, 44, was seen as a national hero after winning several top military honors, including the Victoria Cross, for his actions during six tours of Afghanistan from 2006 to 2012.