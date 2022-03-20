Australia to send more coal, military assistance to Ukraine

STORY: Australian coal producers have been bombarded with calls for supply over the past few weeks from Ukraine and other countries like Poland that have been reliant on Russian supplies.

An additional $AUD 21 million military assistance – including items such as ammunition and body armour – and $AUD 30 million humanitarian aid will be directed to Ukraine. This comes on top of the $AUD 105 million already pledged.

Morrison also said there would be an immediate ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. He said the move will limit their capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.