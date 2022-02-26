Australia seeks to join global move to sanction Putin

STORY: The United States, Canada, EU states and Britain all said they would impose sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is an exceptional step to sanction leaders, but this is an exceptional situation," Payne said at a press conference.

In its fresh round of sanctions, Payne said Australia will target 339 members of the State Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament and eight more oligarchs. The new measures follow a series of Australian sanctions announced earlier in the week.