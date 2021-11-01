Australia reopens international borders

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens, unless granted an exemption, from coming back into the country, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.

A flight by flag carrier Qantas Airways from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6 a.m., Australia's biggest airline said, the first in months to let COVID-19 vaccinated Australians walk off a plane without quarantining.