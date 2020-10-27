Australia-Qatar row, after Australian women were strip-searched on Qatar Airways flight

After a newborn baby was found abandoned at the Doha Intl. Airport, 13 Australian women had to undergo a “genital examination,” before boarding their flight from Doha to Sydney. The newborn is still unidentified, according to the Hamad International Airport. In other news, Lebanon has their own version of "Lady Liberty": a new statue unveiled, made of glass, metals and debris from the Beirut port explosion. Finally, Kazakhstan capitalizes on Borat’s sequel and creates “very nice!” tourism ad from the characters catchphrase.