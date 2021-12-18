Australia PM lays wreath at site of childrens' accident

Three boys and one girl aged 12 years, and one girl aged 11, died in the accident which saw children fall 10 metres (33 feet) to the ground at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport in the northwest of the island state on Thursday. It was one of Australia's deadliest accidents involving an amusement ride.

Morrison extended sympathies on behalf of all Australians to the families of the five children, promising hundreds of thousands of dollars in counselling support for the Devonport community.

Some 40 students were taking part in the end of year celebrations when strong winds reportedly caused the jumping castle and several inflatable zorb balls - large inflatable spheres which people can climb inside - to lift into the air.