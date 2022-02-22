Australia pledges millions for Antarctica surveillance

Flying over penguins and glaciers in Antarctica over the next 10 years will be Australian-funded drones and helicopters.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the 578 million US dollar surveillance program on Tuesday.

It will put eyes on Antarctica to monitor everything from climate change to security concerns.

It comes asChina steps up its presence in the frozen continent.

"What we have to protect against is threats to Antarctica. That's what this is about, and we protect against those threats through our scientific research and through the building of our understanding, through the mapping capabilities that are being put in place."

Integrated sensors and cameras will feed back real-time information and four new helicopters with a range of over 300 miles will be purchased.

Australia claims about 42 percent of Antarctica and operates four research stations there.