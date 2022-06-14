Australia Fans Celebrate as Socceroos Beat Peru to Qualify for FIFA World Cup

Australian fans celebrated in Melbourne early on June 14 as their national football team beat Peru to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved a penalty during a shootout to seal Australia’s win, sending fans into jubilation. This video taken by Dirga Ong shows fans reacting to the moment the penalty shot was saved.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar. Credit: Dirga Ong via Storyful