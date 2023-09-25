Australia faces elimination in Rugby World Cup

STORY: The Wallabies lacked nothing in endeavor but made too many mistakes and were outclassed by a streetwise Welsh side, who backed their defense, managed the game expertly and ruthlessly exploited their chances.

Eddie Jones's young team, who managed only two early Ben Donaldson penalties, still have a mathematical chance of getting into the knockout rounds but would need Fiji to lose at least one of their last two pool matches against Georgia and Portugal.

It was Australia's heaviest defeat in a World Cup match and took their record since Jones took over for the second time in January to one win and seven losses.