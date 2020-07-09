Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

**~

At a news conference in Canberra, Morrison said Australia will be extending visas by five years from today for skilled and graduate visa holders. About 10,000 Hong Kong citizens or residents are in Australia currently on student visas or on temporary work visas.

The move comes after Britain had previously extended visa rights to some Hong Kong citizens.

Many Hong Kong residents have already been looking to move overseas, fearful that the new national security law imposed by Beijing will crush coveted rights not enjoyed on the mainland and herald a new authoritarian era for China's freest city.