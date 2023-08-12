Australia Advances to Semi-Finals in World Cup After 'Historic' Penalty Shootout Against France

Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup following a penalty shootout victory against France at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

This footage, posted on Twitter by sports reporter Mark Gottlieb, shows the final moments of the Australia versus France World Cup match.

Player Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty. “I have been to many, many, many, incredible sporting events at Suncorp Stadium. I have never, ever, ever, experienced anything like that,” Gottlieb wrote.

Saturday’s shootout was the longest in World Cup history, with Australia coming out on top 7-6 after 10 rounds, according to local news reports.

Australia will face either England or Colombia in the semifinals, and Spain is set to face Switzerland on Tuesday for a position in the final. Credit: Mark Gottlieb via Storyful