Auston Matthews making meaningful contributions beyond goal scoring

Auston Matthews has scored just seven goals through 17 games, a surprising low tally for last season's Rocket Richard winner, but the Toronto star has become a consistent two-way performer and the Maple Leafs look stronger, and potentially better prepared for the playoffs, because of it.



On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar hails the Joseph Holl love-in, asks when Josh Ho-Sang will sign an NHL contract with the Leafs, and takes stock of where the team is at after 20% of the season.

