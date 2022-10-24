Auston Matthews isn't broken, the goals will come

Auston Matthews has one goal on the season but his overall play and percentages suggest his luck will turn sooner rather than later and Toronto fans could see Matthews back on the tear that took him to 60 goals last year.

Video Transcript

OMAR: So I've been seeing this question a lot over the last week. Who broke Auston Matthews? Auston Matthews is broken. Auston Matthews had his talent stolen like the aliens in "Space Jam."

Auston Matthews isn't broken. He might be hurt or hurting because of the whole Jordie Benn situation. But I think what we saw last game is Matthews finally starting to get into his flow a little bit, not only staying around the perimeter, definitely getting in, more engaged. The physicality has been up the entire season. He's made a point of that, right?

So I do think, especially when it comes to the goal scoring, that's going to correct itself. The entire team, overall actually, has a pretty low shooting percentage. I want to say we're like 29th or something in the league. Eventually, it's going to correct itself. Auston Matthews only has 1 goal. That's going to correct itself.

There is no way he's going to-- he gets to remain at this place where he's getting a whole bunch of chances and not scoring on any of them. He's been extremely unlucky, but the opportunities are there. I think that's a better tradeoff, at least at this moment.

And if you think about last year, Matthews didn't start off as hot either. He kind of had a relatively OK start as far as goal production took place. He didn't even start the season on time and still ended up scoring 60 goals.

So if you're worried about Auston Matthews and you know he doesn't have that many goals yet, you have him on the fantasy team, and he's disappointing you or whatever, well, last game, he had 3-- he had 3 assists. That's awesome. But again, if you are worried about Auston Matthews, don't.

Auston Matthews is fine. Auston Matthews is chilling. And Auston Matthews just needs that one game to set him off on that crazy pace where it seems like he's scoring every single night. And if you watched the last game that Matthews had, I think that game is coming by very, very quickly.