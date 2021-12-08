Auston Matthews is back to his old habits

Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.

On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar asks if opponents have forgotten who Auston Matthews is since the Maples Leafs forward shaved his moustache. He also wonders what is going on with inconsistent officiating after the Leafs-Jets debacle.

