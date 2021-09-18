Austin Wynns' solo home run

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year. The Oilers and the 22-year-old from Spokane, Wash., agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million. Yamamoto compiled eight goals, 13 assists and 26 penalty minutes over 52 games for Edmonton last season. The five-foot-eight, 155-pound forward carried a plus-minus of nine through the season. He led all Oiler forwards in blocked shots with 40, ranked fourth in average ice time (16.22 minutes) and was s