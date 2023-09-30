Austin Wells' three-run homer (4)
Kyle Schwarber belts a leadoff home run to right-center field, giving the Phillies an early lead in the bottom of the 1st
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in the league.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
The Marlins were a half-inning away from grabbing an important win over the Mets. Then the rain set in, forcing the game to be suspended.
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh on Thursday night following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger. Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hern
TORONTO — Memories came rushing back for Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna when he looked out at the stands beyond the left-field wall at Rogers Centre. The restaurant owner was back at the ballpark a year after going viral when he came inches away from catching Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run ball. "I think about that moment," Lasagna said. "I get to re-live it every other day when different customers come to the restaurant. "Some of them haven't heard it all or some of the
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
The Texas Rangers could punch their ticket to the MLB playoffs on Thursday with a win, what are the Rangers playoff chances?
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Watch NBA champion Jamal Murray challenge himself on the mats against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.