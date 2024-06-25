Austin Riley's solo homer (8)
Austin Riley launches a solo homer to center, cutting the Braves' deficit to 4-1 in the top of the 5th
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are staying in the Chris Finch business after advancing to the Western Conference finals.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down recent rumblings coming from conference commissioner meetings last week, Brent Venables being extended, and recruiting notes from the summer.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
Buggs has been arrested multiple times since joining the Chiefs in January.
Even if Pascal Siakam is already taken care of, and LeBron James is likely to return to Los Angeles, there’s still a nice collection of power forwards available.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Hungary grabbed a late 1-0 win Sunday, which officially knocked Scotland out of Euro 2024.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Haas' new team will be called Haas Factory Team and will also field two Xfinity Series cars.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.