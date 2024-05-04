Austin Riley's solo home run (3)
Austin Riley hits a solo home run to center field, putting the Braves on the board with a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
With the 2024 NFL Draft more than a week passed, here is who experts believe had the three best and the three worst drafts.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
There are 11 LIV players who won't try to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
As the calendar flips to May, Major League Baseball's 2024 season is coming into focus.
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
CALGARY — Forwards Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Macklin Celebrini will be part of a young Canadian squad looking to defend its gold medal at this year's world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada released its initial 22-player roster Friday for the tournament that runs May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Bedard, the 2023 first-overall draft pick and a finalist for this season's Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, is coming off a successful first year with the Chicago Blackhawk
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2. Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday. The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games. Vancouver won all four r
The three-time reigning world champion said ‘money is not going to be the differentiator’ when he considers his future.
The athlete, 30, opened up about her mental health journey and career on "The Mental Game" podcast.
Jon Jones explains why a matchup with fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira would be far more meaningful for his career than Tom Aspinall.
The NBA on TNT personality shared his thoughts while on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay"
Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the first time the three-time champion has needed an exemption to play. Woods has been exempt for every U.S. Open since he first played in 1995 as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. The exemption was expected and likely to be the first of many.