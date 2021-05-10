Austin Riley's RBI double
Austin Riley blasts an RBI double to left field to boost the Braves lead over the Phillies, 6-1
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
You can't do that, Luka.
Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.
Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
CLEVELAND — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic in a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie. It occurred while jostling for position under the Cleveland basket. Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers entered the night two games behind the Mavericks in seventh, which would make them the top seed in the play-in tournament. Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes and Jalen Brunson had 13 points and seven assists for the Mavericks, who never trailed in their fourth win in a row. Dwight Powell had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers, They lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since April 21 against Chicago. Kevin Love added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Mfiondu Kabengele had 14 points. After Doncic was ejected 1:55 into the second half, Sexton made the two accompanying free throws to pull Cleveland to 68-59. Dallas answered with a 30-13 run that featured 11 points by Richardson. Brunson buried a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give Dallas its largest lead at 103-73. The Southwest Division champion Mavericks are 7-1 since April 27. Fan favourite Anderson Varejao was Cleveland’s first player off the bench and had five points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. The Cavaliers, who have dropped five straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, lost to Dallas for the second time in three days. The Mavericks extended their lead to 14 midway through the second and held a 64-53 advantage at halftime. Richardson led all scorers with 16 points and Doncic had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Richardson had 14 points and Hardaway added nine in the first as Dallas went up 39-30. Sexton scored 10 points for the Cavaliers, who only managed one tie at 5-5 and did not hold the lead in a game for the fourth time this season. STRETCH RUN The Mavericks only face one playoff contender in their final four games, travelling to Memphis in their next contest. Dallas wraps up the regular season with also-rans New Orleans, Toronto and Minnesota. “Guys are aware of the standings, so I don’t need to talk about it,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Given the way this season has gone, I’m more concerned with, ‘Where are we? What time is it? And where do you want to be in 10 minutes?’” TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic had his 1,500th career assist, two days after scoring his 5,000th point in the NBA. … F Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) missed his sixth straight game and F Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) sat out his fourth in a row. … Rookie G Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) has not appeared in a game since Jan. 29. … Dallas has used 27 lineups in its first 68 games, starting 15 different players. Cavaliers: G Darius Garland (left ankle sprain), who was hurt on April 30 against Washington, worked out on the court before the game. … F Cedi Osman (right ankle soreness), C Isaiah Hartenstein (possible concussion), F Lamar Stevens (concussion), F Taurean Prince (left ankle surgery), F Larry Nance Jr. (right thumb fracture), G Matthew Dellavedova (neck strain) and F Dylan Windler (left knee surgery) were unavailable. UP NEXT Mavericks: At Memphis on Tuesday night. Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Dulik, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans stayed alive in the race for the play-in tournament with 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting including seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Spurs have five games left; the Pelicans four. The Pelicans won despite playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams due to injuries. The Hornets were without Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward. In the second matchup this season between the Ball brothers, LaMelo Ball had 22 points and five assists for Charlotte but missed two key free throws late and had five turnovers. Lonzo Ball had 12 points and six assists. At one point, LaMelo tried to steal the ball from his older brother and then dived after it in the backcourt, only to be charged with a foul. However, the brothers didn't guard each other most of the game. With the Hornets trailing by two with two minutes left, LaMelo Ball made a 15-foot floater to the tie it at 107. But Hayes responded with a layup to put the Pelicans back in front. Ball was fouled on the other end, but missed two free throws with 1:29 left. New Orleans built a 111-107 lead when Hayes scored on a drive through the lane with 12.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. TIP INS Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a lightly contested 58-footer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. ... Wes Iwundu was received a technical foul and was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for arguing a call. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 37-29. Hornets: Graham sat out due to knee soreness. ... Outrebounded 28-14 in the second half. UP NEXT Pelicans: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back. Hornets: Host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak. Ricky Rubio added 18 points for Minnesota, which made 16 3s and shot 48.5%. Russell also had eight assists, six rebounds and five made 3s. Orlando dressed just 10 players, but only after signing former G League player Donta Hall for the rest of the season. R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for the Magic. They finished the home schedule 11-25. ROOKIE CANDIDACY Minnesota coach Chris Finch said he doesn’t feel the need to make a case for Edwards to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award because of the nightly statement the guard has put forth with his vastly improved play. In addition to recently scoring 42 points for a second time this season — joining LeBron James as the second 19-year-old with multiple 40-point games — Edward ranks first among rookies in scoring (21.6) and second in made 3s (157). “He’s getting better all the time,” Finch said. “His impact on our team as we get better, his ability to put up big numbers, his ability to score down the stretch of games, close games and make key plays … . His shooting has improved, all of his efficiency has improved and he’s now facing double teams and teams are game-planning for him. I think his (Rookie of the Year) case is extremely strong and he makes it all by himself.” TIP INS Timberwolves: Juancho Hernangomez did not play because of swelling in his right knee. … Jarred Vanderbilt got the start as Finch continued to shuffle the lineup while trying to find more rebounding and defence. Minnesota is 2-6 when Vanderbilt starts. … Minnesota’s 74 first-half points tied its season high set previously at Sacramento on April 20. Magic: Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter when a female fan sitting court side needed attention for a medical emergency. The fan was alert as she was taken off on a stretcher following an apparent seizure. … Orlando closed out the home portion of its schedule. Coming into Sunday, the Magic — one of the few NBA teams to allow fans all season — averaged 3,496 fans at the first 35 home games. UP NEXT Timberwolves: At Detroit on Tuesday night. Magic: At Milwaukee on Tuesday night. John Denton, The Associated Press
Play in the Calgary bubble wrapped up Sunday with another world women's title for Switzerland. The event also brought a fresh wave of questions about the strength of the Canadian program.Silvana Tirinzoni successfully defended her crown with a 4-2 victory over Russia's Alina Kovaleva at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Tirinzoni forced Russia to a single in the eighth end, blanked the ninth and scored one in the 10th end when Kovaleva was light on a freeze attempt. “It can’t get any better really," Tirinzoni said. "Just to have an amazing week and to finish it like this, it doesn’t get any better."Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated a day earlier, falling to Sweden in a qualification game. Canada's Brendan Bottcher had the same one-and-done playoff exit at last month's world men's playdowns.It was the first time that Canada failed to win a medal at either the women's or men's world championship in the same season. ""I would suggest once again that we are back at a crossroads to try to determine whether we can modify or tweak what we do to make us fractionally more competitive internationally because international results do matter," said Curling Canada high-performance director Gerry Peckham. "They matter on a variety of fronts."Canada also missed the podium in both four-player events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Jennifer Jones skipped the last Canadian team to reach the women's world podium when she won gold that year in North Bay, Ont. This was the world championship debut for the Bottcher and Einarson teams, and both foursomes struggled at times in round-robin play. Even though the playoff departures were swift, both sides were at least able to secure top-six finishes and Olympic berths for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Games. There are no easy answers when it comes to Canada's so-so performances over the last few years. Many teams had to deal with a lack of training ice this season and travel limitations prevented normal practice sessions. But big picture, the days of Canada being a lock for the podium are gone. It's not that Canadian entries are any weaker than before, it's that international competition has improved. Many top countries put their focus on one or two elite teams, who are able to gain more experience at the highest level. Other programs around the world have also improved to the point where they're in the contender mix as well.Canada still has several elite teams in men's and women's team curling that can contend for world and Olympic titles. The domestic federation will be looking to make strides where it can to make them even better."I would say one of our biggest Achilles, which continues to reveal itself, is that our teams are often located in different cities and/or different provinces," Peckham said. "So the ability to centralize to train is really reduced and challenging. "When you talk to teams that have experienced both sides of the equation or when you bear witness to what other programs are able to achieve, you realize the significance of centralization within a high-performance program."Whether Curling Canada is able to make headway on that front before the Games in February is uncertain. But it will likely be an area of focus for future quadrennials.At least the federation no longer has to worry about the Olympic qualifying event in December. The last-chance event for Beijing looked like a real possibility when Einarson struggled to a 1-5 start.However, her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur rebounded later in the week and finished with a 7-7 record overall. In Sunday's final, Swiss fourth Alina Paetz helped earn the only deuce of the game in the fourth end after delivering a hit with controlled weight. The Russians had difficulty generating offence against a Swiss side that relied on quality rock placement and penalized errors.Tirinzoni throws third stones on the Swiss team, which includes second Esther Neuenschwander and lead Melanie Barbezat.“We just made more mistakes today than yesterday, that was the key to our loss," Kovaleva said. "Yeah we’re happy (with silver), we worked a lot for this result, but next year we’re going for gold."The game capped the 11-week curling bubble experience, which was by and large a successful endeavour. Five days of TV coverage were scrapped over the last week after seven members of the event broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. A modified broadcast plan was approved and coverage resumed Friday. American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 to win the bronze medal earlier Sunday. Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.Switzerland has won six of the last nine world women's titles.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor's two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double down the right-field line off Trevor Bauer (3-2). The Dodgers were held to three hits but had plenty of baserunners after drawing nine walks from six Angels pitchers. The defending World Series champions left 12 on base and were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth after Mookie Betts walked and Corey Seager singled. Raisel Iglesias retired Justin Turner on a line drive to right field and Will Smith on a grounder for his fifth save. Aaron Slegers (2-0) followed starter José Quintana and worked 1 1/3 hitless innings. The Freeway Series finale featured less offence than the previous night, when the Dodgers won 14-11. The 25 runs were the most in a major league game this season. Sunday's win allowed the Angels to take two of three and cap an eventful, up-and-down homestand. Los Angeles was swept in four games by Tampa Bay, and cut superstar first baseman Albert Pujols on Thursday. The Dodgers have dropped five straight series and split one after taking two of three from San Diego from April 16-18. They started the season 13-3 but find themselves just 18-17 after dropping 14 of 19. QUINTANA PERSEVERES Quintana made it to the fifth inning for only the second time in six starts, but it wasn't pretty. The left-hander allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts, but walked five. He loaded the bases on three walks in the first but got out of the jam when Taylor lined out to left. SOLID SIX FOR BAUER Bauer went six innings, and tied a season high with 113 pitches, including 70 strikes. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner retired the last 10 batters he faced after Walsh's double. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits with two walks. He struck out nine to take over the NL lead with 67. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: LF AJ Pollock was out of the lineup for the second straight game after straining his left hamstring Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will receive more treatment during Monday’s off day before the team decides whether to place him on the injured list. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (forearm tightness) threw on flat ground from 90 feet before the game. Roberts said the Dodgers hope he can return to throwing off the mound in a couple of days. Angels: SS Jose Iglesias was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game due to a back injury. ... LHP Tony Watson was reinstated from the injured list after a 10-day stint due to a left calf strain. ... RHP Alex Cobb (right middle finger blister) said he hopes to return to the starting rotation during next weekend’s series at Boston. ... Félix Peña was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances. José Suarez was called up. UP NEXT Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA) gets the call to open a nine-game homestand Tuesday against Seattle. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in each of his six starts. Angels: Hit the road for six games beginning Monday against Houston. The starting pitcher had not been announced. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with three more shutout innings. Cueto (2-1) hadn’t pitched since April 14, when he strained his left lat. His problems began in the second inning with Wil Myers’ leadoff single — a dribbler up the third-base line that nudged the bag. Cronenworth followed with his third homer. He became the fourth Padres player to hit a drive in San Francisco Bay, joining Ryan Klesko (2003), Brian Giles (2008) and Yasmani Grandal (2014). Tatis hit his ninth homer later in the inning, a two-run shot. Cueto yielded five runs and eight hits in three innings. The Padres proceed to make the score even more lopsided by adding four runs in the eighth, then added two more in the ninth after Cronenworth led off with a double against first baseman-outfielder Darin Ruf. Five San Diego pitchers combined to scatter eight hits. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: To accommodate Paddack’s return to the active roster, the Giants transferred OF Jorge Ona to the 60-day injured list. San Diego also optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso. Giants: Cueto was officially reinstated from the injured list. OF Jason Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. UP NEXT Padres: They’ll open a three-game series Monday at Colorado. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined. Giants: LHP Alex Wood will start the opener of a two-game series against Texas. Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start for the Rangers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. The A's squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge's passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs (3-1) struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save. Oakland lefty Cole Irvin (3-4) was looking to build on a career-high nine strikeouts his last time out that gave him 29 Ks over his past four starts while going 3-1. But Irvin couldn't hold a 3-0 lead and wasn't as dominant as in recent outings. He allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits over six innings, with three strikeouts and a walk. Rays lefty Shane McClanahan gave up three runs on four hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two. He has pitched four innings in each of his four starts. The A’s faced a left-handed starter for the seventh time in eight games and ninth in 11. Sergio Romo struck out the side in order in the seventh, then fellow Oakland reliever Burch Smith pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts in his first appearance since coming off the injured list following a groin strain. PERFECT MEMORY Sunday marked 11 years since Dallas Braden's Mother's Day masterpiece, when he pitched a perfect game against the Rays here on May 9, 2010. Highlights of the lefty's gem were shown on the main scoreboard. San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler grounded out to shortstop for Tampa Bay's final out. “Dallas had just really good command that day,” Kapler said. “His ball was sinking, sinking away from us right-handed hitters and he had a nice backdoor breaking ball working, and he was working fast. One of the things that we ask of our pitchers, like, really pushing the pace of the game. "That game went really fast. Being on the other side — we have also been on the side of Mark Buehrle's gem — you never want to be in that position and you're going to scratch and claw to try to ensure that doesn't happen. He just beat us that day.” Braden pitched the A’s first perfecto since Hall of Famer Jim “Catfish” Hunter on May 8, 1968, against the Minnesota Twins. GRAND REOPENING A’s President Dave Kaval is aiming for a “grand reopening” July 2 against the Red Sox with fireworks ahead of July 4 and more fans in the lower bowl of the Coliseum if COVID-19 restrictions soften in Alameda County and social distancing isn’t as necessary outdoors. “We're thrilled that fans are back in the building. It's really exciting to see everyone out here on Mother's Day, a lot of really good energy,” Kaval told The AP. “We're excited to have more fans, hopefully a grand reopening in early July without the social distancing. It could be a great thing, the fireworks, could be amazing.” Sunday drew a crowd of 6,911. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist that he hurt trying to steal second base in the second inning Saturday. X-rays were negative but he was still in pain Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash called it a “no-brainer” it would take some time to heal, and Kiermaier may be examined further once the team returns home. Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, who was back playing the field for Saturday's game after a break Friday as the designated hitter, was held out as a precaution with a right thumb injury that manager Bob Melvin considers minor. Laureano could have played through it, Melvin said. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) was set to travel and join Triple-A Las Vegas before beginning a rehab assignment Monday that Melvin figures will be at least three games. UP NEXT Rays: Cash said after the game he is penciling in RHP Luis Patino (1-0, 1.17 ERA) to start Tuesday’s series opener at home against the rival Yankees. Athletics: Following a day off Monday, RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA) takes the mound in Boston. He is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA over his last five outings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
Truex has three wins in 2021. No one else has more than one.