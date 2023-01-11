Austin reveals why he was all for Brandon Staley playing the Chargers starters in Week 18 | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the decision by Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley to play the team’s starters in a meaningless week 18 game. While many disagreed with this move, Austin tells you why he believes this what the right move last Sunday in Denver. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.