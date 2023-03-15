Austin Reaves with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
The news comes five days after police decided not to press charges against the NBA player after he appeared to flash a gun during an Instagram Live
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dazzled for the Milwaukee Bucks in a strong win over the Sacramento Kings that ended in chaos.
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Minutes after igniting a comeback win in overtime against the NBA-best Bucks, Stephen Curry went back to work in the weight room doing sets of lunges off a bench with dumbbells in hand. It’s his typical postgame workout these days, and it’s paying dividends even though he was recently sidelined. The reigning NBA Finals MVP — now in his 14th season — turned 35 on Tuesday. And is arguably good as ever. “I think he’s definitely the best-conditioned athlete that I’ve ever been a
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's 36-point performance powered the Toronto Raptors past the Denver Nuggets 125-110 on Tuesday. VanVleet also had seven assists and three steals as Toronto (33-36) snapped a three-game losing skid. O.G. Anunoby's smothering defence and 24 points helped the Raptors gain a measure of revenge following a controversial ending to a 118-113 loss in Denver on March 6. Michael Porter Jr. led the Western Conference-leading Nuggets (46-23) with 23 points and six rebounds. MVP candid
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
Antoine Davis will finish his collegiate career four points shy of breaking Pistol Pete's career scoring record.
Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson. The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday. The selections of the Boilermakers' Edey and the Hoosiers' Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten h
Here are five teams that could break your NCAA Tournament bracket — in hopes that you pick them and emerge victorious in your office pool.
The 46-22 Denver Nuggets are well clear in the Western Conference but have now dropped three straight games in a sign of complacency.
The Heat hung on thanks to a defensive play at the rim by Bam Adebayo.
Check out our favorite NCAA Tournament bets heading into the first round of games
DETROIT (AP) — James Wiseman had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons ended an 11-game losing streak with a 117-97 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Pistons, who hadn't won since beating San Antonio 138-131 in double overtime on Feb. 10, led by 31 points in the first half and held off an Indiana surge late in the second quarter and early in the third. The Pacers beat Detroit 121-115 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Cory Joseph led Detroit with 22 points, Jale
Purdue got the fourth No. 1 seed in the bracket.
Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has 10 triple-doubles in her career heading into the NCAA tournament.
The Mavs are 3-7 over their last 10 games and in a crowded playoff race
The 12-seeded Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited its match-up against Long Trail, the No. 5 seed. Long Trail went on to lose their next game.