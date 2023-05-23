Austin Reaves with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

Jared Greenberg from TNT and NBA TV joins Vincent Goodwill to discuss problems in the Celtics locker room, Jimmy Butler being different, how the Nuggets built their team and the retirement of Carmelo Anthony.
Love listed as probable for Game 4 after leg injury
Boston Celtics try to explain Heat’s domination in playoff series
The Miami Heat’s 128-102 win for a 3-0 lead over Boston makes series all but over
What NBA Twitter was saying about the Miami Heat when they lost the play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.
LeBron James called him an "alien" — as a compliment
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony, who finishes his career with 28,289 points.
On the verge of the NBA Finals, we have some thoughts about coaches’ sideline attire.
Jack was back Saturday night, after largely being out of the public eye prior to this Lakers' post-season run
Having grown up in the spotlight—All-Star games with Kobe, high school ball with Bronny James—Dwyane Wade's eldest son has traveled to Cape Town to further his pro basketball hopes.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — When the Denver Nuggets faced the most crucial stretch of the biggest road game in franchise history, Nikola Jokic took over both on the floor and in the huddle. The two-time MVP decided he would run a two-man, pick-and-roll offense with Jamal Murray late in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, and Jokic came through with a 15-point fourth quarter. He also commanded his teammates to buckle down on defense against the Lakers, and the Nuggets respond
Vanessa Nygaard called out LA spectators after Griner's first game since being jailed in Russia.
Carmelo Anthony finished his career as the NBA's No. 9 all-time leading scorer. He also led the USA to gold medals in three different Olympics.
Adele and Rich Paul stepped out publicly for the first time at the NBA Finals in 2021
The Heat has dominated the Celtics in this season’s Eastern Conference finals. What has changed from last season’s matchup?
The Lakers have to decide on completely running this team back or pursue significant changes through trade and free agency.
McClung tells PEOPLE he learned a lot from being around the "championship coach"
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who overcame LeBron James’ 31-point first half and a 15-point halftime deficit with a tenacious finish in Game 4 to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons. Ja
It’s assumed that Brittney Griner will have to fly privately this season due to safety concerns, something that makes the issue even more complicated.
The Blue Devils guard considered turning pro this offseason. “Chasing money right now is not smart, especially if you don’t know what to do with it, and especially if you’re not in the proper position,” Jeremy Roach said.