Austin Reaves with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Washington Wizards
Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Washington Wizards, 02/29/2024
Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Washington Wizards, 02/29/2024
With 24 games remaining and Charlotte out of the playoff hunt, it gives the staff and talent evaluators a head start on looking at Aleksej Pokusevski.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU's dome-roofed basketball stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, is named for a supremely crafty, skilled and mesmerizing player who has been known since 1970 for scoring more career points than any man or woman in NCAA history. That could change within days. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich sound conflicted about the inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when “Pistol Pete” is supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clar
TORONTO — Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is among the non-American stars who continue to dominate the NBA MVP conversation. Denver's Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and Dallas' Luka Doncic of Slovenia are also in the thick of the MVP race as the regular season gets closer and closer to its end. "He’s an amazing player, I’ve been watching him. He’s a great guy," Doncic said of Gilgeous-Alexander Wednesday night. "The things he doe
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday that she will will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft. “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote in a post on the X social media platform. She thanked her teammates, coaches and the thousands of fans who have packed arenas across the country
Clark-mania is in full swing – and then some.
DENVER (AP) — The NBA will allow suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant to briefly be in Denver's arena Thursday night so he can receive his 2023 championship ring from the Nuggets in a pregame ceremony. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. Bryant will be wrapping up a three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation that happened during a Heat game against New Orleans last week. But given that the game is Miami's only visit to Denv
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has denied the Knicks' protest of their loss in Houston, two days after New York won a game in large part because of a call that was determined to be incorrect. The Knicks protested their 105-103 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 12, a game that ended with Houston's Aaron Holiday making two free throws after officials called a foul on New York's Jalen Brunson with 0.3 seconds remaining. After the game, referee Ed Malloy said the contact between the players was marginal and no f
TORONTO — Luka Doncic had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving contributed 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (34-25), which halted its two-game losing skid. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 8 in Dallas, where the Mavericks won 127-116. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 28 points for Toronto (22-37), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. RJ Barrett an
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds, bouncing back from a scoreless first half in his last game with a double-double by the midpoint of this one, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 110-99 on Thursday night. Jonathan Kuminga added 25 points for the Warriors, who extended their road winning streak to seven games, their longest since winning 11 in a row in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed, though they were never in c
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday. The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta. The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season. An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest spent last sea
Despite trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter, LeBron James brought the Lakers all the way back to a win over Clippers.
Laeticia Amihere couldn't watch anymore.The Mississauga, Ont., native was in the stands in Sopron, Hungary, as the home team took a 46-27 halftime lead over Spain in an Olympic basketball qualifying tournament in February.If Hungary won, it would book its ticket for Paris while eliminating Canada. If Spain somehow pulled off the comeback, Canada would reach its fourth straight Olympics.But with Hungary holding a 19-point advantage, Amihere, the Atlanta Dream player and one-time Olympian, left th
DENVER (AP) — Suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant received a group hug from his former Denver teammates and a glittering championship ring before promptly leaving the arena. After all, rules are rules. The NBA made an allowance for Bryant to be on hand before the game because it was the Heat’s only visit this season to Denver. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. The Nuggets rolled out the red carpet for Bryant, who was with the team last J
Scottie Barnes throws it down!, 02/28/2024
The back-to-back WNBA champions just announced a game at Colonial Life Arena.
With a chance to break all-time NCAA scoring record in what could be Caitlin Clark's final home game, ticket prices are at levels never seen before.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Angel Reese added another double-double to her season-long list with 17 points and 15 rebounds and No. 9 Louisiana State beat Georgia 80-54 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win. LSU (25-4, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) was dominant in the matchup of the league's No. 1 and No. 14 scoring offenses. The Tigers, who average 88.5 points per game, stretched their lead to 20 points late in the first half over Georgia, which averages 64.3 points.
Joel Embiid wants to play again this season — for the Philadelphia 76ers, yes, even as they fade without the injured All-Star in the playoff hunt but also this summer for the U.S. Olympic team. The reigning NBA MVP, Embiid has been sidelined since early February when he underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee after he was hurt when a player fell on him. Embiid had already been hampered by knee injuries this season that cost him multiple games — and cost the 76ers a good spot in the standings.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Devin Vassell also scored 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-118 on Thursday night to snap a five-game skid. Wembanyama punctuated back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 3 1/2 minutes with a blocked shot he captured in his hand on Chet Holmgren’s 3-point attempt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams added 23, and Holmgren had 23. Oklahoma City (41-18) dropped a