Austin Reaves with a last basket of the period vs the Golden State Warriors
Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) with a last basket of the period vs the Golden State Warriors, 12/25/2024
Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) with a last basket of the period vs the Golden State Warriors, 12/25/2024
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
The league's annual holiday extravaganza is overflowing with enticing talent.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the quality of the first round of the College Football Playoff. They discuss if the TV ratings indicate the playoff needs to avoid expanding further and provide suggestions on how to fix the opening slate.
The Vikings are contenders to claim their first Super Bowl victory.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.