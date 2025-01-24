Austin Reaves hits from way downtown

The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Kyle Keller led the Lumberjacks to an NCAA tournament appearance and a historic upset over Duke in 2019.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
Butler won't play on Miami's upcoming road trip.
The Gulf Coast has been hit with record snowfall and brutally cold weather.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
Quinshon Judkins took a co-starring role as Ohio State got off to one of the most dominant offensive starts in national championship game history.