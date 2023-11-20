Austin Reaves hits from way downtown

Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p
And wore her underwear over fishnets.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
STOCKHOLM — William Nylander was the star attraction all week on home soil. From autograph signings to television appearances, the stylish Swede owned centre stage. He also fittingly tied a bow on the NHL Global Series. The red-hot Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 and secure their fourth straight win. The winger wove into the offensive zone with the teams playing 3-on-3 before buryin
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
Brandon Staley’s seat is getting hotter, with the latest setback against the Green Bay Packers dropping the Los Angeles Chargers' record to 4-6.
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Smoltz hadn’t finished better than T-54 in three prior appearances at the first stage of PGA Tour Champions Q-School.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
NCAA president weighs in on the James Madison Dukes, their bid for a bowl game and why it wouldn't be fair to allow them a waiver
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 827th goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals handed the Columbus Blue Jackets their eighth consecutive loss, 4-3 on Saturday night. The Capitals have won four in a row and eight of 10. Ovechkin's fifth goal of the season put him 67 back of Wayne Gretzky's career record. Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and two assists. Sonny Milano also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Washington, which got several players ba