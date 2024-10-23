Austin Reaves finishes through contact

The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 more bids came in.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube Week 7 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 8. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 8 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
There’s no championship hangover in Boston.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 defense rankings.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 running back rankings.
The Sixers will start their season without their two biggest stars on the floor.
Ironically, the call that went against Georgia and for Texas wound up helping the Bulldogs and hurting the Longhorns.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
The Buccaneers lost both of their star receivers to injury on Monday night.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees and Dodgers advancing to the World Series, give an early preview of the 2024 Fall Classic and Jake shares a rare Yoenis Céspedes sighting at the ballpark.
The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
Who will win individual awards this year? Our writers weigh in.
NBC chooses Colts-Vikings over Jaguars-Eagles for its Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" telecast.