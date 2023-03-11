Austin Reaves with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
The Grizzlies star will miss at least the next four games.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was released from jail after being arrested for a possible connection to a shooting. His lawyer said he acted in self-defense.
A hefty fine has been handed down to Fred VanVleet after his choice words for the refereeing crew.
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Fred VanVleet's comments after the Raptors' loss to the Clippers and why the player-official relationship has been slowly getting worse for years. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Kemp, 53, released from jail without charges as investigation into incident continues
De'Aaron Fox recorded 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Sacramento Kings improve to 39-26 and hold second spot in the Western Conference.
A number of teams chasing the Kings in the Western Conference playoff race are dealing with injury concerns and other issues.
Kemp "returned fire in self defense" during a parking lot incident, his attorney said in a statement Thursday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points and nine rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 131-110 on Thursday night. The Grizzlies played their third game without Ja Morant, the star guard who is away from the team after posting a video last weekend in which he appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club. The Grizzlies have announced Morant will miss at least the next three games. Demond Bane also h
Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night before an announced sellout. “It felt great,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season.
In late-game situations when the Kings need a bucket, they turn to Fox, who has produced more often than not — and, in fact, more often than any other player in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler did everything right in the final minutes. “There's a lot at stake,” Herro said. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 42 points for Cleveland, which got 16 apiece from Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert.
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant needs to meet steps personally and professionally before he returns to the Memphis Grizzlies fold.
Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/09/2023
In terms of NBA Draft talent, it's been a good year to be an SEC fan.
Ball hasn't played in 14 months since undergoing two other knee surgeries.