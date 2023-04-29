Austin Reaves with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
The Raptors have reportedly cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, notably approaching WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, among others.
Jae Crowder played a combined 19 seconds in the Bucks’ final two games of their opening-round playoff series loss to the Heat.
Heat’s Love pleased to help new team reach second round
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine break down the news of the day, coming off a wild night of NBA Playoffs action where the Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat, Giannis talked about failure with the media and the Grizzlies beat up on the Lakers.
Benches cleared and several players were seen pushing and throwing punches during a massive on-court brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is different. Some players hit beaches over All-Star break; Butler went to Argentina to watch tennis and learn about coffee. Some players rest with one day off between games; Butler spent 10 hours flying round-trip to be at Pau Gasol's Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement one night and back in Miami for shootaround the next morning. Some Miami teammates jumped around the locker room to celebrate after eliminating top-seeded Milwaukee; Butler simply watched while sipping
Kevon Looney joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond in producing multiple 20-rebound games in a playoff series.
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi evaluate the state of the Raptors' up and coming talent as the team searches for depth off the bench next season. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed, where we hand out grades to each bench player.
Walker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July 2021
Kings survive, force Game 7: “We’re coming home to Sacramento!”
Anthony Edwards faces two counts of misdemeanor assault.
“Sunday, light it up, be there,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé yelled into the camera as time expired.
“My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there.”
Toronto Raptors (40-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (55-25, second in the Eastern Conference)Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Toronto trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.The Celtics have gone 32-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.9 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.The Raptors are 25-25 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the league with 12.8 offensive
Antetokounmpo refused to call the Bucks' season a failure.
The Lakers ousted the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in a 40-point Game 6 victory in Los Angeles. They will play the winner of Kings-Warriors.
The battle of NorCal plays out on the basketball court as the Kings and Warriors represent the state capital vs. the Bay Area.
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant has signed a 'lifetime contract' with sportswear giant Nike, the NBA star said on Friday, following in the footsteps of greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to have lifetime deals. Durant, 34, has been with Nike since he made his NBA debut in 2007 -- the season he won the Rookie of the Year award -- and has released 15 different pairs of basketball sneakers.