Austin Reaves with the And-1!

The Hawks' win was bad news for several teams in NBA Cup group play.
Medrick Burnett Jr. was hospitalized for nearly a month after being injured in a head-to-head collision.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
On a special Thanksgiving edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh joins the show to help share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Any team could have used Blake Snell, and Los Angeles is an obvious fit for the two-time Cy Young winner.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
The Tigers rallied from an 18-point deficit to stun the Cyclones in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.