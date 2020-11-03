Austin Police Department Windows Boarded Up Ahead of Possible Election Day Unrest

The windows and doors of the Austin (Texas) Police Headquarters were shielded with plywood boards on Tuesday, November 3, ahead of possible Election Day unrest.

“This is crazy,” @MRoxx31 could be heard saying in this video, showing the police headquarters.

According to local reports, several businesses across downtown Austin boarded up first floor windows to “avoid having them broken or vandalized.”

Several council members in the area also requested the police chief provide a safety plan for Election Day. Credit: @MRoxx31 via Storyful