Austin Meadows' RBI single
Austin Meadows hits a hard line drive down the right field line allowing Tucker Barnhart to score from third making it 3-1
CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck
CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi
Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head
The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.
Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.
With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.
Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless
Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan
OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold
Sprinter Sam Effah is joining swimmer Claire Carver-Dias as co-chef de missions for Canada at this summer's Commonwealth Games. Effah replaces Paralympic and Commonwealth champion swimmer Benoit Huot, who recently announced he was stepping back from the role as he and his wife expect their second child. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England. Effah, of Calgary, is a two-time Canadian champion in the 100 metres who competed at the Commonwealth Games in
Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso
U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock
BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi. Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing ri
Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "