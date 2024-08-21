Austin Martin's two-run double
Austin Martin lines a double to left to plate Edouard Julien and Christian Vázquez, extending the Twins' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 4th
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the news regarding the highly anticipated return of the classic video game Backyard Baseball, which MLB players could be included in the new version and take a look at some baseball prospect news.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR wide receiver rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
A thrilling weekend of golf comes down to the wire for stars (and future stars)
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Dricus du Plessis has now defeated three former middleweight champs in a row.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.