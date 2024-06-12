Austin Hays's RBI single
Austin Hays tallies his third hit and drives in the Orioles fourth run of the game in the bottom of the 6th inning
Austin Hays tallies his third hit and drives in the Orioles fourth run of the game in the bottom of the 6th inning
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Rookie quarterbacks will be featured often on NFL Network.
Scheffler has five wins so far in 2024 and has been the big favorite ahead of all three majors.
Business is booming for the WNBA.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Scheffler's win is his fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling stretch that includes victories at the Masters and The Players Championship. Up next, the U.S. Open.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.