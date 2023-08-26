Austin Hays' solo home run (13)
Austin Hays hammers a solo home run to right-center field, cutting the Orioles' deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
Khabib Nurmagomedov barely absorbed a clean shot throughout his career, but there was one he remembers who got him good.
Getting Auston Matthews signed to a four-year extension helped the Maple Leafs understand how they'll allocate their resources going forward.
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night and was taken off the field in a cart. The team on Thursday said Garrett had a fractured fibula and put him on the 10-day injured list. “You never want to see anybody get hurt,” manager Dave Martinez said after Washington's 9-1 loss. “When he went down like that my heart dropped. He was out there wincing. He’s pretty hurt. Hopefull
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a midround pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. ESPN first reported the trade. Lance had lost the competition to San Darnold to be the backup
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
Watch Anthony Smith submit Ryan Spann ahead of their rematch at UFC Fight Night 225.
Israel Adesanya scored one of the most devastating knockout of 2023 thus far when he regained gold from Alex Pereira.