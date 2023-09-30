Austin Hays' diving catch
Austin Hays perfectly tracks down a fly ball from Bobby Dalbec and makes a miraculous diving catch to get Baltimore out of the inning
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff playfully confronted Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick over calling him a "Poor Man's Matt Ryan."
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
The hosts claimed a record-equalling five-point lead.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
Conor McGregor gave an update on his comeback and various other topics.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer got exactly what he wanted Friday. Andlauer appointed Steve Staios as the team's new president of hockey operations. He joined the Sen after resigning from his post as special adviser on the Edmonton Oilers' hockey operations staff. Andlauer and Staios have known each other since the 2004-05 NHL lockout. When Staios took his past job with the Oilers, after being president and general manager of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, Andlauer had som
The saga between Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza and UFC CEO Dana White continues.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.