Austin Gomber strikes out six
Austin Gomber collects six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings against the Giants
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
The Rose Bowl would like to always host a quarterfinal so it can keep its Jan. 1 date.