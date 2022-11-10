Austin Ekeler sits atop a strong fantasy running back scoring list | Ekeler’s Edge
We have reached the midway point of the regular season, and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the cream of the crop when it comes to fantasy RBs. Our fearless co-host leads all running backs in points in Yahoo half-PPR formats. The next five backs come as no surprise but numbers 7-12 come with some interesting stories. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.