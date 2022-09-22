Austin Ekeler is aware he needs to improve his efficiency | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss Austin’s usage, workload, and lack of touchdowns two games into the season. The Bolts superstar is confident he’ll be able to dial up his production with just a few minor tweaks. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.