Austin earns the title of RB1 and a notable nickname | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the season turned in by our fantasy superstar. He not only finished the year as RB1, but delivered an epic 30.1 point performance on Fantasy Championship Sunday that earned Austin an unforgettable nickname. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.