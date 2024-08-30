Austin Barnes' two-run double
Austin Barnes hits a chopper into left field and two runs score on the double to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead in the 4th inning
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Sanders threw for 445 yards and Hunter caught three TDs.
Christian and Alexis break down the Champions League draw including the new format for the competition. They also catch up with Cristo Fernandez who tells all about his role as Dani Rojas on Ted Lasso. The boys then give their quick reactions to the latest transfer news around Europe.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Week 1 is upon us and Thursday night offered up the first taste with a slate of 21 games.
The 49ers will retain their leading receiver from last season, after all.
Curry is sticking with the Warriors for the 2026-27 season.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.