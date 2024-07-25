Austin Barnes' RBI single
Austin Barnes bounces a ball down the third-base line for an RBI single to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to throw one more minor league rehab start before rejoining the major league rotation.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
To qualify for Nate Tice's list, the player has to be in their third season or later and never have been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team or won any award. Off we go!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
The Knicks have reached the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons under Thibodeau.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
Gauff and James will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony on the Seine River.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff wonder if LeBron is still the best American basketball player, look at the Eastern Conference after free agency and wonder what comes next for the Chicago Bulls.
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.