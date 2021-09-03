Aussie Snake Catcher Removes 'Stunning' Python From Queensland Roof

A snake catcher was called to a residence in Cooroy, Queensland, after a carpet python was discovered on the roof of a family home.

Video shared by Snake Catcher Noosa shows Luke Huntley removing the “stunning” carpet python.

Speaking in the clip, Huntley says the carpet python had probably come out onto the roof to sun itself.

Huntley said it’s a busy time of year for snake catchers, due to the breeding season. Credit: Snake Catcher Noosa via Storyful