Aussie Snake Catcher Removes Carpet Python From Front Door and Releases Babies Into Wild

A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, expertly removed a carpet python that was blocking a door to a house.

This footage, posted to Facebook on January 22, shows snake catcher Stuart McKenzie removing the snake from the door to a Buderim home and releasing it into woodland.

“Not what you expect to be hanging out on your door,” McKenzie said.

The video also shows McKenzie releasing 12 baby carpet pythons that had been incubated by Australia Zoo into woodland. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful