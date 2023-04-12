Aussie Man Creates Real Estate Add for Parents' Land After Being Unhappy With Realtor's Attempts

A man frustrated by realtor’s attempts to sell his parents’ property took matters into his own hands, and created an ad for the block of land in Tamborine, Australia.

Video filmed by Tia Robson-Petch shows her husband Daniel highlight the block’s features, such as the “better” tasting mountain water and the “ambience of Tamborine.”

Robson-Petch told Storyful Daniel decided to make the ad with “absolutely no real estate experience whatsoever”, aside from “a few seasons of Million Dollar Listing”.

She said they used comedy “with the hope to make people laugh, share and buy the block!”

“Since the release of the video, Daniel has been offered 3 jobs as a real estate agent,” Robson-Petch said.

“He has always been a drama kid at heart, loves getting in front of the camera and making people laugh,” she said. Credit: Daniel Robson-Petch via Storyful